Assembly Elections: Congress appoints Baghel, Shivakumar as observers for Assam polls, Pilot for Kerala

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as senior party observers for the Assam Assembly polls.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has been named as a senior observer for the election in Kerala.

Karnataka minister K J George, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar have been appointed as observers for the Kerala Assembly polls, along with Pilot.

Besides Baghel and Shivakumar, Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey will also be an observer for the Assam polls.

For the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly polls, senior party leader Mukul Wasnik and Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have been made senior observers, along with Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin.

Sudip Roy Burman, Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Prakash Joshi have been appointed as senior observers for the West Bengal Assembly election by the Congress.

Polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry would be held in the next few months as the tenures of their respective assemblies are due to end in May and June.

Priyanka Vadra heads screening committee for Assam Last week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was named as chairperson of the Congress party's screening committee for Assam. This is the first organisational task assigned to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after her role as All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name featured in the list of leaders named in screening committees of the Congress party for shortlisting the party candidates for the poll-bound states.

Madhusudan Mistry has been made the chairperson of screening committee for Kerala, TS Singh Deo as head of panel for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and BK Hariprasad for West Bengal.