Congress appoints Sunny Joseph as Kerala unit chief, reshuffles party ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

Aiming at 2026 state polls, the Congress on Thursday initiated organisational changes in its Kerala unit and appointed Sunny Joseph as the chief in place of K Sudhakaran, reported PTI.

According to the report, the Congress also named three new working presidents P C Vishnunadh and A P Anil Kumar and Shafi Parambil.

A legislator in the Kerala Assembly, Joseph will lead the state unit of the grand old party in next year's assembly polls, scheduled to take place as the tenure of the current assembly ending on 23 May 2026.

While P C Vishnunadh and A P Anil Kumar are MLAs, Parambil is an MP, who have been appointed as working presidents.

Other appointments: Besides the four, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed Adoor Prakash, a party MP, as the convener of the United Democratic Front alliance in the state.

"The new president of KPCC will be Sunny Joseph, MLA, and the convenor of the UDF will be Adoor Prakash, MP. The new working presidents of the KPCC are P C Vishnunadh, MLA, A P Anil Kumar, MLA and Shafi Parambil, MP," PTI quoted a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal as saying.

In the statement, the party appreciated the contributions of the outgoing Kerala unit chief K. Sudhakaran, MP and that of the UDF convenor M M Hassan.

"The party also conveys its appreciation for the contributions of the outgoing working presidents of the KPCC, Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, T N Prathapan, and T. Siddique, MLA," he also said in the statement.

P C Vishnunadh, MLA, is being relieved of his current responsibilities as AICC Secretary, the party also said in its statement.

In another statement, Venugopal said the Congress president has appointed K Sudhakaran, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, both MPs, as permanent invitees to the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh was recently replaced as Bihar Congress chief.