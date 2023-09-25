Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached poll bound Rajasthan on Monday. PM Modi was welcomed by the BJP Mahila Morcha cadre at the venue of a BJP rally, days after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill.

PM Modi reached the meeting venue in Dadiya village in Vatika on the outskirts of Jaipur from a nearby helipad in an open-top vehicle escorted by activists of the BJP's women wing who raised slogans in his support.

Addressing ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha', PM Modi referred to the Parliament passing the Women's Reservation Bill and said it was done because of the support of people to the BJP exercised through voting.

"The people of Rajasthan have sounded the bugle against the bad governance of Congress. Congress deserves to get zero marks for the way they ran the government here. The people of Rajasthan have decided to remove the Gehlot government and bring back BJP," he said.

The "Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha" marked the culmination of four 'Parivartan Yatras' that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out in the poll-bound state. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

The women's reservation bill which seeks to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was passed by Parliament last week.

The Prime Minister reached Jaipur after addressing a rally in Bhopal. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are among five states which will go to the polls later this year.

Before addressing the gathering in Jaipur, PM Modi paid floral tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary.

In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of independents and the BSP.

Top points from PM Modi's rally in Jaipur

-Ashok Gehlot government wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth

-Congress backed women's reservation bill now under pressure from women, PM Modi said at Jaipur rally.

-It was never Congress' intention to empower women, else it could have passed women's reservation bill during its rule

-Congress deserves zero marks for the government it ran in Rajasthan for five years

-People of Rajasthan have sounded the bugle for getting rid of Congress govt for its misrule

-Congress government in Rajasthan patronizes mafia leaking recruitment exam papers, when BJP forms government, strictest action will be taken: PM Modi assured

-Congress and its 'ghamandiya' partners are staunch opponents of women's reservation, PM Modi attacked the opposition INDIA bloc at Jaipur rally.

