'Congress backed women's reservation bill under pressure': PM Modi rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan. Top Points2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:17 PM IST
PM Modi reached poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday, and addressed a rally in Jaipur. PM Modi criticized the incumbent CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and supported women's reservation bill.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached poll bound Rajasthan on Monday. PM Modi was welcomed by the BJP Mahila Morcha cadre at the venue of a BJP rally, days after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill.
