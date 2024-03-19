'Biggest scam of the decade’: Congress' Bhupesh Baghel on electoral bonds, calls PM Modi's ‘400 paar’ claim hollow
Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh CM, labels electoral bonds as 'biggest scam of the decade' and refutes PM Modi's '400 paar' claim in PTI interview.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has called electoral bonds “biggest scam of the decade". In an interview with news agency PTI, the Congress leader also called PM Modi's ‘400 paar’ claim hollow.
