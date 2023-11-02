‘Congress busy with 5-state elections’: Nitish Kumar on INDIA bloc losing steam; BJP reacts
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar blamed the Congress for the INDIA bloc losing momentum ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, saying the party was focused on the five-state elections.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Thursday blamed the Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress for the Opposition INDIA bloc loosing steam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Bihar Chief Minister said that the Congress was “busy with the five-state elections" and therefore the INDIA bloc had been put on the backburner for now.