Rahul Gandhi emphasised on the fact that the connection Congress had with the people of India is now ‘broken’ and that the party members have to ‘to reach out to them’
As the three-day long Chintan Shivir, a key event of the Congress party, comes to an end, former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi emphasised on the need to mend broken relationships between the people and the party.
A number of factors summed the three day event, where key decisions were taken keeping in mind the consecutive electoral defeat the grand old party has faced in the recent past.
Rahul Gandhi emphasised on the fact that the connection Congress had with the people of India is now ‘broken’ and that the party members have to ‘to reach out to them’.
“Our focus must be external. We have to look at the people and go to the people. We have to go to the people without thinking twice. The connection we had has been broken. We have to accept that and rebuild the connection with people. People want us and we have to reach out to them, it is our responsibility. The entire party will go to the people, conduct yatras and rebuild the ties," he said at the Chintan Shivir.
meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi announced a nationwide campaign called ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari beginning this Gandhi Jayanti.
Rahul Gandhi, a 51-year-old member of the Lok Sabha, said that the fight has now elevated against ideology and not just a party. He pointed out that regional parties lack the ideological clarity to fight against the challenges thrown at them by BJP-RSS.
“There are big powers against us. We are not fighting only against a political party, but against all institutions and the biggest crony capitalist of India. But don’t be nervous. I am there with you. I have never taken a single rupee from corruption. I have not taken a single rupee from Bharat Mata. The BJP doesn’t talk about regional parties. BJP knows that regional parties have their own space but they can’t defeat BJP due to lack of ideology. Only Congress can take on the BJP. This is a battle for India’s future," he said.
At the end of the three-day long Chintan Shivir, Gandhi maintained that the focus is “transforming the nature of the Congress".
“Not the ideology or thinking, but the way we do our work must change. The 21st century is about communication and if there is one area where opponents outdo us, it is communication. They have more money and are better at this. But we have to connect to people, youth," he said.
The three-day long event saw intense debates among the party members held in six panels.
Following this Rahul Gandhi stated “No other political party will allow this type of conversation. The senior leadership is bluntly told what the Congress party thinks. Certainly RSS-BJP will never allow such discussions."
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) gave its approval to reforms for a wider representation of those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules.
Gandhi also hailed the reservation of seats for young people as a “good idea", and said, “One person per family should get tickets. We must limit the number of family members."
Sonia Gandhi on Sunday also announced several new measures in order to rebuild the party. These included the creation of a task force to drive the internal reforms in the party, an advisory group that will meet regularly to discuss political issues.