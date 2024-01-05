Congress considers contesting 255 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls amid rift in INDIA bloc
The Congress is willing to contest from a lesser number of seats than in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and has hinted at focusing on 255 seats, giving space to INDIA bloc allies
The Congress party has informed its state units that it is considering to field candidates in 255 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to media reports. The Congress on Thursday held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in attendance.