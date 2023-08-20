Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on 20 August reconstituted Congress Working Committee. As per the list, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members. Moreover, other leaders including Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, Yashomati Thakur have also been been included in the list of Congress Working Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the list, Veerappa Moily, Manish Tewari have made it to the permanent invitees list.

The reshuffle also comes at a time ahead of the year-end polls in five states: Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, today also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Gandhi was India's youngest prime minister, who held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist organisation from Sri Lanka, during a public event in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May 1991.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently in Ladakh and paid floral tribute to his father by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning. While speaking to reporters, he also claimed that PM Modi's assertion that not an inch of the land in Ladakh has been taken over by China is not true.

The people of Ladakh are concerned about their grazing land "taken over by the Chinese Army," Gandhi, who is on a tour of Ladakh, said after paying tributes to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"All the people (in Ladakh) say the Chinese Army has intruded and taken over our grazing land and they (people) cannot go there now. They are clearly saying this even as Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) says that not an inch of land was taken over which is not based on truth," Gandhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, Gandhi reached Leh on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Kargil either on Monday or Tuesday, depending on his engagements in Leh district, spokesperson said as quoted by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)