Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has slammed the party for fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat, saying she should have been made the party president. Pramod Krishnam also accused the Congress of “diminishing" the stature of Priyanka Gandhi by announcing her candidacy from Wayanad.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “Priyanka Gandhi is the most popular face in Congress. She should have been made the Congress president...By giving her a ticket to Lok Sabha in by-elections, attempts are being made to diminish the stature of Priyanka Gandhi."

The former Congress leader also went on to accuse the Congress of “not trusting" Hindus. “But Congress has proven one thing by making Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad, that Congress doesn't trust Hindus. Had they trusted Hindus, she would have been made to contest from elsewhere," Pramod Krishnam said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress for “deceiving" the public of Wayanad and “dynasty imposition" on them. Shehzad Poonawala alleged Gandhi family discriminated between son and daughter by sending Priyanka Gandhi to South India to establish her political journey.

Shehzad Poonawala stated, "It has been proved that Congress is not a party but rather a family-run company. Sonia Gandhi will be the MP from the Rajya Sabha, and Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat. They have decided to contest Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad which means the whole family will be in parliament, which is a notion of familiarization."

In the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress won some seats in Uttar Pradesh with the help of the Samajwadi Party. He kept the Raebareli seat because he knew that the BJP had re-established its hold in UP after the declaration of the results. He was aware of the fact that by-poll results wouldn't occur in their favor. He didn't want to take risks in Uttar Pradesh which is the reason why he sent his 'behna' to Kerala," he said.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar also hit out at the Congress, crying “dynasty imposition". “There is shamelessness and there is Cong type of shamelessness - imposing one member after another of their dynasty on voters of Wayanad - after shamelessly hiding the fact that Rahul was contesting from another constituency," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

