‘Congress diminishing stature of Priyanka Gandhi’: Ex-party leader Pramod Krishnam on her Wayanad candidacy
Ex Congress leader Pramod Krishnam also accused the grand old party of ‘diminishing’ the stature of Priyanka Gandhi by announcing her candidacy from Wayanad
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has slammed the party for fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat, saying she should have been made the party president. Pramod Krishnam also accused the Congress of “diminishing" the stature of Priyanka Gandhi by announcing her candidacy from Wayanad.