Congress divided on caste census? Abhishek Manu Singhvi warns against ‘majoritarianism’, later deletes post
AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said in no way does Singhvi's remarks on caste based census and Congress's pledge on ‘jitni abadi utna haq’ reflect the position of the Indian National Congress.
Congress' internal ranks could have ran into an uncalled for conflict when senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi enlightened via a social media post about the consequences of providing rights based on the population ‘jitni abadi utna haq’, emphasising that it will lead to ‘majoritarianism’.