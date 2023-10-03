Congress' internal ranks could have ran into an uncalled for conflict when senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi enlightened via a social media post about the consequences of providing rights based on the population ‘jitni abadi utna haq’, emphasising that it will lead to ‘majoritarianism’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism," Singhvi had written on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The ‘jitni abadi utna haq’ slogan has been coined by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and was perpetrated after Bihar's Nitish Kumar Government released the Bihar caste-based census on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Singhvi later deleted the controversial post on microblogging site ‘X’, blaming it on his staff. "Careless forward by a staff which was deleted with a slight time lag when I came out of a felicitation function in the SC and saw it and thereafter deleted immediately," Singhvi told news agency PTI. He also said that he supports caste census on the basis of which rights would be determined proportionately.

The move came soon after Congress distanced itself from his remark. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramesh said, "Dr. Singhvi's tweet may be a reflection of his own personal view but in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress — the essence of which is contained both in the Raipur Declaration on 26th February, 2023 and in the CWC Resolution of September 16th, 2023."

On Monday, Bihar's caste-based census was released which showed 36% of the 13.07 crore people in the state are from the extremely backward classes, 27.13% is from other backwards classes.

Soon after the cast-based census of Bihar was released Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had pitched for ‘jitni abadi utna haq’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC SC ST are 84% there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi said the caste census of Bihar has proved that 84 per cent of people in the state are OBCs, SCs and STs and their rights should be according to their population.

