Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who said party is ‘preparing for 2029 Lok Sabha polls’. Who is he?
Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a former member of Priyanka Gandhi's team, has been expelled from Congress for six years, citing ‘indiscipline’, and ‘anti-party’ statements. The Congress leader had also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony.
