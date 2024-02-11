Congress has expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam, an ex-Priyanka Gandhi team member, for six years. The move comes after the Congress leader, who is also a critic of the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party, met Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. Acharya Pramod Kirshnam had criticised Congress for not attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statement against the party, Congress president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect," a statement issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam had slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, calling it “political tourism". The Acharya said that Congress is “travelling", while other parties are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Acharya Pramod Krishnam? Acharya Pramod Krishnam had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost. He, however, garnered an impressive 1.8 lakh votes.

In 2014, Acharya Pramod had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from UP's Sambhal.

Acharya Pramod was earlier a part of the Congress' Uttar Pradesh advisory council, formed to assist Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her role as UP in-charge for the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Express reported that one of the reasons for Acharya Pramod sulking could be the Samajwadi Party's decision to declare candidates for both Sambhal and Lucknow, which he has been eyeing.

Why did Congress expel Acharya Pramod Krishnam? While the Congress didn't specifically mention the events for the which he has been expelled, Acharya Pramod was in Lucknow earlier this week to invite chief minister Yogi Adityanath to the foundation laying programme of Kalkidham in Sambhal district of UP on February 19. Recently, he also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lay the foundation stone there that day.

“Hon’ble Congress president has approved Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s proposal to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years in view of his repeated anti-party statements and complaints of indiscipline," All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said in a press statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of late, Acharya Pramod Krishnam has been criticising some of the decisions of the Congress leadership, including that of not participating in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

While Acharya Pramod maintained that his visits to Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh were merely to invite them to the Kalki Dham inauguration, Congress workers were reportedly worried because of his statements, praising the prime minister for the construction of the Ram Temple while hitting out the Congress for not accepting the consecration invite.

