The Congress names Chaudhary Lal Singh for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, sparking controversy due to his past defence of Kathua gang rape case accused. His nomination faced criticism from political rivals and unease within the grand old party, particularly among Muslim leaders.

The Congress on Monday released its third list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding Chaudhary Lal Singh from Basohli in Kathua. The party is drawing flak for the move as the same Chaudhary Lal Singh had questioned the police investigation of the Kathua gang rape case and declared the heinous crime as a conspiracy attempt against Hindus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chaudhary Lal Singh, a former MP and a J&K state minister in the former PDP-BJP coalition government in J&K, held a Tiranga rally in 2018 in support of the accused in the Kathua rape case.

Chaudhary Lal Singh, a former BJP leader during the PDP-BJP coalition, left the Congress following the 2014 general election. His support for individuals implicated in the Kathua gang rape case had sparked major controversy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsequently, Singh established the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan before rejoining the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister Jitendra Singh defeated him in the Udhampur constituency.

2018 Kathua Rape Case: A Recap The Kathua rape case involved the abduction, gang rape, and murder of an 8-year-old girl, Asifa Bano, by seven males (six adults and a juvenile) in January 2018 in the Rasana village near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, India.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the minor was first kidnapped and then raped for a week inside a temple. The report further stated that the child's uterus had popped out of her private parts owing to the brutality of the crime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Subsequently, the unconscious victim was strangled and her head was hit twice with a stone ‘to make sure’ she was dead," The Siasat Daily quoted a special police officer as saying. The police investigation states, “The unconscious body of the victim was taken to a nearby forest and before murdering her once again, she was gang-raped."

Sanji Ram, the priest of the family temple where the incident occurred, was found to be the main accused in the case. His son Vishal and his juvenile nephew were also accused in the case.

Lal Singh's support for Kathua rape case accused Chaudhary Lal Singh, then a BJP leader, had in 2018 questioned the police investigation and declared the Kathua gang rape case as a conspiracy attempt against Hindus while supporting the accused identified as Parvesh Kumar Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reactions to Chaudhary Lal Singh's nominations BRS Working President K. Taraka Rama Rao criticised the Congress for selecting Chaudhary Lal Singh, “The definition of real Naari Nyay has been explained by the Congress. By nominating Lal Singh, a man who defended the Kathua rapists, the Congress has shown its true colours. How can a party that claims to fight for justice stand behind someone who questioned the brutal gang rape of Asifa Bano? This is disgraceful and insults every woman, undermining the very essence of justice. Shameful!" he said.

Within the Congress, especially among Muslim leaders, there is significant unease regarding Chaudhary Lal Singh's nomination due to his contentious track record. The decision has also faced backlash from other political groups in Jammu and Kashmir, with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party denouncing it as a regrettable and shameful move.

J-K Assembly Elections 2024: Cong-NC Alliance The Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, followed by counting of votes on October 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}