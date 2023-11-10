Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam hints at party in-fighting when he remarked that members of the grand old party “hate" lord Ram. Spiritual guru Acharya Pramod had attacked the Congress leadership for taking what he called was an 'Anti-Hindu' stand. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, felt the anti-Hindu remark was one of the reasons for him not being asked to join the party campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam told news agency ANI, "Someone who hates Lord Ram cannot be a Hindu. The whole world knows about attempts to stall the construction of Ram temple. Who hates Ram and who is devoted to the deity, I don't think it is a mystery. Being a Congress member does not mean truth is not told. I have felt that there are some Congress leaders who hate both Ram and Ram temple". Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress party while citing grand old party's leader Acharya Pramod's remark that "Congress doesn't want the support of Hindus". Taking to X, the Assam Chief Minister said that Congress is allergic to Lord Ram. "Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Senior Cong leader & Family loyalist, Acharya Pramod ji confirms what I have been saying- Fearing a particular vote bank, Congress is "allergic" to Prabhu Shri Ram. The proof is, before polls, you will find their leaders and so-called Hanuman Bhakts visiting every temple *except* Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. My challenge remains -when will they visit Ram Lalla Virajman ?" the Assam Chief Minister said on X.

"My sympathies with Acharya ji, Congressis will abuse him for speaking in favour of Prabhu Shri Ram," he added.

Notably, Acharya Krishnam had also raised serious questions on the opposition INDIA alliance and said "I think there is no such thing as INDIA Bloc left."

"The main goals of making INDIA Bloc was to defeat PM Modi and de-throne the BJP government. But the sad thing is that the opposition hates Modi so much that they forget that they have started hating India. If PM Modi inaugurates a new Parliament then they oppose it, if the train is named 'Vande Bharat' then they oppose it. No one stops you from criticizing the PM, but it is not right to hate him. The opposition has become so confused that it has forgotten everything" Acharya Krishnam said.

(With agency inputs)

