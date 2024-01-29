Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, calling it “political tourism". The Acharya said that Congress is “travelling", while other parties are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will on Monday reach Bihar through Kishanganj, a district with a heavy Muslim population which is also a party stronghold. Rahul Gandhi's Bihar tour comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA. Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Congress is preparing itself for “2029 Lok Sabha elections". “Congress party has some very great and intelligent leaders. While on one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism, they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened." Acharya Krishnam said.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a big rally in the adjoining district of Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar a day later, according to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

He will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand, said state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

According to leaders of the state Congress, the party's alliance partners in Bihar like RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea.

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president with whom the Congress had shared power till he did a volte face, was also extended an invitation which had been accepted by the veteran leader.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam had on Saturday said that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility. "Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility. He and his decisions are responsible for this. Because of the deeds of Janata Dal (United) and its leaders, the INDIA bloc which was a new hope for the opposition, seems to be in danger. Congress should consider contesting the elections alone in the whol

