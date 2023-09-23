Congress veteran leader and former defense minister of India AK Anthony's son Anil Anthony had joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on 6 April, 2023, months after quitting Congress. The move had rollerbladed after Anil Anthony had put forth a tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, almost six months after the debacle, AK Anthony's wife has expressed displeasure in ‘certain decisions taken by Congress’. In a video that has been posted on social media site YouTube, Congress leader AK Antony's wife, Elizabeth, had expressed vehement displeasure with Congress' form of functioning.

In the video published on the YouTube channel of a Christian meditation centre, Elizabeth can be heard saying, “Anil's greatest aspiration was to enter politics. However, his dream faced a significant obstacle when the Congress passed a resolution against dynasty politics during the Chintan Shivir.".

"This meant that my son, now 39 years old, had to consider his future carefully. One day, he called me and informed me that the PMO had contacted him, inviting him to join the BJP. While we have deep-rooted beliefs in the INC, having dedicated our lives to the party, we found ourselves at a crossroads," Elizabeth added.

Anil Antony had reportedly told his mother that he would get good opportunities if he joined the BJP.

Anil Anthony got the new opportunity in politics because of the intercessory prayers, his mother said in the video. Switching from the Congress to the BJP invited some troubles inside the family too. Those were also resolved by the prayers, she said.

On her political ideology, she said she had contempt for the BJP but prayers changed it and she safeguarded her son's decision even from his father. AK Antony came to know about the development only through television channels. As of now, there is no rift between the father and the son but AK Antony asked Anil to not discuss politics in the house.

Anil Antony had joined the BJP and slammed a section of the Congress leadership for "serving the interests of a single family" instead of working for the country. In the Congress, Anil was heading the digital media cell of Kerala.

