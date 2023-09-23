Congress leader AK Antony’s wife on why son Anil Antony joined BJP: 'PM office called and invited him'1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:33 PM IST
AK Antony's wife expresses displeasure with Congress, says son faced obstacle due to anti-dynasty politics resolution. Anil Antony joined BJP in April this year, months after quitting Congress
Congress veteran leader and former defense minister of India AK Anthony's son Anil Anthony had joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on 6 April, 2023, months after quitting Congress. The move had rollerbladed after Anil Anthony had put forth a tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.