Congress leader Milind Deora on 14 January announced his resignation from the primary membership of Congress, bringing an end to his family's 55-year association with the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Milind Deora tweeted, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.…"

Deora had recently expressed his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency public. Irked by UBT staking claim to Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, Deora last Sunday said that if such statements by an "alliance partner" don't stop, his party too can announce candidates for seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: INDIA bloc faces setback: Mamata Banerjee refuses to discuss Bengal seat sharing with Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls There were also speculations that Deora would join the Shinde-led Sena faction. But on 13 January, Deora had dismissed the "rumours" on speculation that he was on his way out and would join the Shinde faction. He had however told reporters that he is holding discussions with his supporters. "I am listening to my supporters...Haven't taken a decision yet," the former Mumbai South MP said when asked if he was chalking out a plan with his supporters.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ‘real’, rules Speaker; Uddhav Thackeray turns to Supreme Court | 10 points Milind is son of Congress veteran Murli Deora. Speaking of his political career in the party, Deora had won the Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. He ended up as the first runner-up in the subsequent elections in 2014 and 2019 against Shiv Sena (Undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.

Earlier on 13 January, the party's supporter and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla in a tweet on X had also hinted at Deora's exit from the party. Taking to X, he had tweeted, “Totally heartbroken but I knew this…I tried and spoke to everyone that mattered . I still hope against hope ... Such a tragedy to let go of such nice people . Once again the motor mouth and his terrible statements.. Yet I hope , it changes... Imagine our people are leaving, the final nail being the clown and his statements that instead of building bridges is destroying your own organization…What a nice human being and resourceful guy who is at tbe very end... imagine the tragedy..." Though Poonawalla did not mention the name of the person leaving the party, users speculated it to be Milind Deora. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

