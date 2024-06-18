Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigns from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigns from Wayanad seat of Lok Sabha, informs Notification. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday formally informed the Lok Sabha Speaker's office about retaining the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and vacating the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Lok Sabha bulletin said his resignation has been accepted with effect from June 18.

The Congress leader had submitted the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker for this today, June 18, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad at a special press conference. If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament - Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha secretariat notification

Ending speculation on the issue, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Monday the decision on the two seats after the party's top brass held discussions at his residence in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut by contesting the Wayanad bypoll.

Following Rahul Gandhi's resignation from one of the two seats he had won, the Congress' tally in the Lower House now stands at 98.

The Wayanad seat will be the first constituency to go for a bypoll in the 18th Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Shri Rahul Gandhi, an elected member of Lok Sabha from two constituencies viz Wayanad and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, has resigned his seat in Lok Sabha from Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala and his resignation has been accepted by the speaker with effect from June 18," a Lok Sabha bulletin said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!