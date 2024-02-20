Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state. As no other candidates were contesting, the three leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi becomes the second Gandhi family member to secure a seat in the Rajya Sabha, as the former Congress president was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday.
