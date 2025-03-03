‘Congress lost over 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi’: BJP hits back after Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma

Congress leader Shama Mohamed faced yet another backlash for fat-shaming cricketer Rohit Sharma, this time from BJP leader Amit Malviya. Condemning Mohamed’s remarks, Malviya criticised Congress, saying that a party that has lost “over 90 elections” under Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is now resorting to “body shaming” the Indian cricket captain.

Malviya also accused Congress of ‘undermining’ the Indian men's cricket team's morale at a crucial time, Champions Trophy 2025.

“The Congress, which has lost over 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, is now body shaming the Indian cricket captain, at a time when our national team is in pursuit of the Champions Trophy! This is a premeditated put down to undermine the team’s morale at a crucial time. Their disdain for our icons is apparent. They resent a self-confident India,” Malviya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What did Shama Mohamed say about Rohit Sharma? In her post on X, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said that Rohit Sharma needs to lose weight.

"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

However, after the backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post from her X account.

Speaking on her post, Shama Mohamed told ANI that it was a "generic" tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson.

"It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sports person should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying that? It is a democracy," she said.

Congress distanced itself from Shama Mohamed's remarks on Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma. Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X and said that Shama's remarks do not reflect the party's position.

"Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future," Khera said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," the Congress leader added.

BJP leaders Slam Shama Mohamed BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked Congress with the ‘lost 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi' jibe.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" Poonawalla posted on X.

BJP leader Radhika Khera said that is the Congress party that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend.