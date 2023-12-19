Mallikarjun Kharge for PM? INDIA bloc assures 'all decisions' within 20 days: Top points
The opposition leaders deliberated on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat-sharing arrangement and redrawing their strategy after the setback in the recent Assembly elections, which saw Congress lose to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
The opposition INDIA bloc held a crucial meeting in Delhi on Tuesday where top leaders discussed their plans going forward for taking on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
