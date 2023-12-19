The opposition INDIA bloc held a crucial meeting in Delhi on Tuesday where top leaders discussed their plans going forward for taking on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

News agency PTI reported that no final decision had been taken yet on the INDIA bloc PM face. According to the report, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is of the view that “winning first is important". Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

At the meeting, the INDIA bloc members discussed the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament and condemned it, news agency ANI reported.

In the meeting, INDIA bloc leaders deliberated on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat-sharing arrangement and redrawing their strategy after the setback in the recent Assembly elections, which saw Congress lose to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

The meeting took place at the Ashoka Hotel in the national capital with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in attendance.

INDIA bloc meeting: Top Points Mallikarjun Kharge for PM face -After the INDIA bloc meeting, MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Vaiko said, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as INDIA bloc PM candidate."

INDIA Bloc seat-sharing within 20 days -"Discussions were held clearly. Seat sharing, mass contact programme - all of these will begin within 20 days...All decisions will be taken within three weeks." said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Mallikarjun Kharge's press brief -On seat-sharing arrangement, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our people in states will try and forge the arrangements. If there is any issue somewhere, the alliance leaders will resolve it here."

-"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to Parliament and speak in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so..." Kharge added

-Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We have decided to hold 8-10 meetings across the country. If alliance partners don't come together on one stage, then people will not know about it. It's a good thing that the meeting lasted for 2-3 hours."

INDIA bloc to stage protest against MPs' suspension -Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge informed that INDIA bloc members will stage a protest on December 22 in opposition to the suspension of the record number of MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Congress forms 5-member panel to discuss seat sharing -According to a Hindustan Times report, the Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress has formed a five-member panel to negotiate with the INDIA member parties on seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

