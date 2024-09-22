Mallikarjun Kharge names Uday Bhanu Chib as new president of Indian Youth Congress, taking over from Srinivas BV

On Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge named Uday Bhanu Chib as the new leader of the Indian Youth Congress.

Published22 Sep 2024, 04:23 PM IST
The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the new chief of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).
The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the new chief of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the new leader of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

“Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect,” announced Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

He added, “The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing President, Shri Srinivas BV.”

Uday Bhanu Chib, who has served as the general secretary of the IYC, previously led the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

(More to come…)

 

