Mallikarjun Kharge’s BIG retort to PM Modi over Constitution debate: ‘Those who did not fight for country…’

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday responded sharply to PM Modi's jibes during the Constitution debate. Speaking during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' Kharge said, “...Those who did not fight for the country, how will they know the importance of freedom and the Constitution?"

" ...The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) was teaching us and said that we lie but the number one liar is the Prime Minister. It was said that ₹15 lakh will come but nothing came...these people are misleading the country and deceiving the people by lying...The Prime Minister should have told what he has done in the last 11 years to strengthen the Constitution..." Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge added.

“BJP has been giving 'jumlas' to befool people of the country and blaming the Congress instead”, Kharge slammed, adding, “Bhakti of PM is taking country towards dictatorship, democracy should not turn into dictatorship”.

Further, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that all must adhere to the Constitution and its Preamble.

“Merely pointing fingers at each other won't help. The Jan Sangh had once aimed to structure the Constitution based on the laws of Manusmriti. This was the intent of the RSS. Those who despise the tricolor, the Ashoka Chakra, and the Constitution are now lecturing us.” Kharge said.

"On the day the Constitution was implemented, these people burned effigies of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru at Ramlila Maidan. They insult the Nehru-Gandhi family without shame," he added.

