Congress manifesto 2024: ‘Nyay Patra’ promises minorities 'freedom of personal laws, food, language…’; details here
Congress Party released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 5, which states that Congress will ensure that minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws.
The Indian National Congress on Friday, April 5, released its manifesto “Nyay Patra" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto at All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.