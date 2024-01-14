"These are rumours", he said while responding to a query on reports in some sections of the media that he was quitting the Congress to join the Shinde faction.

The speculations came after Deora recently made his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency public, however, told reporters that he is holding discussions with his supporters. "I am listening to my supporters...Haven't taken a decision yet," the former Mumbai South MP said when asked if he was chalking out a plan with his supporters.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led group had staked a claim to contest the Mumbai South constituency, represented by Deora before 2014, in the upcoming general elections, which has not gone down well with the Congress leader. Last Sunday, in a video statement, Deora said that if such statements by an “alliance partner" don’t stop, his party too can announce candidates for seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is an alliance partner of the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Deora had said since the formal talks on sharing of seats are yet to be concluded, nobody should make claims and counter-claims.

Amid rumours of him leaving the Congress, the party's supporter and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla in a tweet on X wrote, “Totally heartbroken but I knew this…I tried and spoke to everyone that mattered . I still hope against hope ... Such a tragedy to let go of such nice people . Once again the motor mouth and his terrible statements.. Yet I hope , it changes... Imagine our people are leaving, the final nail being the clown and his statements that instead of building bridges is destroying your own organization…What a nice human being and resourceful guy who is at tbe very end... imagine the tragedy..." Though Poonawalla did not mention the name of the person leaving the party, users speculated it to be Milind Deora.