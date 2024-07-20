Haryana News: ED arrest Congress MLA Surender Panwar in illegal mining case. Details here

  • Haryana News: Panwar runs mining operations in Haryana and Rajasthan, as per reports. His son was also t questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that reached his residence on July 20.

Updated20 Jul 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Congress MLA Surender Panwar arrested by ED in illegal mining case. Details here
Congress MLA Surender Panwar arrested by ED in illegal mining case. Details here

Haryana News: Congress party's Sonipat MLA Surender Panwar, arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in illegal mining case. Panwar’s arrest came two days after the central agency conducted searches at the premises of Congress MLA from Mahendragarh, Rao Dan Singh.

Panwar runs mining operations in Haryana and Rajasthan, as per reports. His son was also t questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that reached his residence on July 20.

This money laundering case stems from several FIRs of the Haryana Police registered to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that took place in the past in Yamuna Nagar and nearby districts even after the lease expiry period and court's order.

The agency had, in January, searched Panwar’s residence in Sonipat’s Sector 15 and multiple other locations linked to former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbag Singh. The ED had also recovered 5 crore cash, foreign-made arms and as many as 300 cartridges after the searches. Later the ED, arrested him in illegal mining-linked Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The former legislator was arrested by ED’s assistant director Anand Kumar Pandey under section 19 of the PMLA, official said. 

Incriminating documents indicating alleged money laundering were recovered from Panwar’s residence after which he was taken into custody, according to reports.

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Haryana News: ED arrest Congress MLA Surender Panwar in illegal mining case. Details here

