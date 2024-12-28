The Congress requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday to hold former PM Manmohan Singh's state funeral at the location where a memorial will be built to honour his legacy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday that the last rites of Manmohan Singh will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on around 11:45 am on Saturday.

The Congress slammed the central government for performing Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat and said not finding a location for the cremation and memorial for Singh is a deliberate insult to the country's first Sikh prime minister.

The Congress informed that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and also wrote a letter to "strongly request" that Singh's funeral be held at a place where his memorial can be built.

"...Apropos our telephonic conversation this morning, wherein I requested to hold Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites, which will take place tomorrow i.e. 28th December 2024, at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for the memorial of the great son of India. This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals," Kharge wrote in his letter.

Kharge said a memorial would be a fitting tribute to a leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a statesman of immense stature. "In view of the foregoing, I hope and trust that befitting the stature of Dr Manmohan Singh, the above request to have the funeral of Dr Manmohan Singh at a place where his memorial can be built will be acceded to," Kharge concluded.

Meanwhile, Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, also said that Manmohan Singh's cremation should take place at a location designated for the construction of his memorial, "ensuring his legacy is honoured for generations to come."

"Punjabis across faiths and political lines unite in their heartfelt plea to recognize this son of Punjab, who played an instrumental role in shaping India’s destiny, with the respect he deserves," Bajwa said.

'Deliberate insult to first Sikh PM' Congress leader Jairan Ramesh had earlier lashed out at the Centre, saying, "The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades."

"This is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh," he added.

What did Modi govt say? ‘Space allocated’ The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday that the government has decided to allocate space for a memorial for former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh.

Sources told news agency PTI that the space will be allocated in Delhi. The government didn't reveal the exact location of the “space”.

After the Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that the government will allocate a space for the memorial, news agency ANI quoted the home ministry as saying.

"Today morning, the government received a request to allocate space for a memorial for former Prime Minister Late Dr Manmohan Singh, from the Congress Party President," the home ministry statement on Friday read.

"Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of Late Dr Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial," the ministry said.

It, however, added that the "cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it."

"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28th December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the MHA's statement on Friday evening read.

Meanwhile, a government source said, “The government's decision to build a memorial in honour of Manmohan Singh has been conveyed to the Congress. But they have engaged in politics over the issue.”