The Congress party's national headquarters will have a new name and a new address – Indira Gandhi Bhawan on the 9A, Kotla Road. The grand old party will formally shift from the 24, Akbar Road – its home in the national capital for about five decades – on January 15.

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, will formally inaugurate the state-of-the-art facility in presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, and Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on January 15, 2025 at 10 am, marking a historic moment in the party’s rich legacy spanning over 139 years, it said in a statement.

The new AICC headquarters is named after Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman Prime Minister. It symbolises the Congress party’s continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts, the party said.

The event will bring together party leaders from across the country. About 400 top leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leaders, Members of Parliament (MPs), AICC secretaries, and joint secretaries.

“The Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities,” the party said.

The foundation stone for the new building was laid by former prime minister late Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, the then Congress president in December 2009. But it took the party 15 years to complete the construction of the building.

24, Akbar Road The Congress led by Indira Gandhi moved into 24, Akbar Road office in 1978 when the party was out of power first time since Independence. Indira Gandhi was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections after the Emergency.

The Congress had also split and the Indira group did not have an office. The then MP, Gaddam Venkatswamy, offered his official residence — 24, Akbar Road — to the party.