’Congress our ally but...’: Sanjay Raut on ’incapable’ leaders and seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc

Sanjay Raut emphasized the need for quick decision-making regarding seat sharing for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:54 AM IST
'Congress our ally but...': Sanjay Raut on 'incapable' leaders and seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc
’Congress our ally but...’: Sanjay Raut on ’incapable’ leaders and seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc(PTI)

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on Friday, said he will speak to Rahul Gandhi, to finalise the seat sharing for Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections. The leader said there were many seats on which decisions were pending.

Speaking of leaders who he says are not capable of taking decisions, Sanjay Raut said, “They have to send the list to Delhi again and again. Now that time has passed. We want this decision to be taken as soon as possible.” he said, “Most of the leaders of Maharashtra are not capable of taking decisions.”

Also Read | Maharashtra polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand to vote in 2 phases; counting on Nov 23

Sanjay Raut said the party wanted "the decision to be taken as soon as possible. There is no major difference of opinion between NCP and Shiv Sena, not even in Congress but there are some seats on which all three parties claim... Nana Patole is our ally in Maharashtra, but there is a problem on some seats, it will be resolved”.

Keep checking here for more updates.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Business NewsPolitics’Congress our ally but...’: Sanjay Raut on ’incapable’ leaders and seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.25
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.45 (3.68%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.85
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.5 (1.64%)

    Tata Power share price

    454.45
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    4.4 (0.98%)

    Tata Motors share price

    909.00
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    17.3 (1.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    992.25
    12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    61.95 (6.66%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,973.75
    12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    34.85 (1.8%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Indraprastha Gas share price

    455.00
    12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -49.4 (-9.79%)

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,071.85
    12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -329.65 (-5.15%)

    Infosys share price

    1,882.60
    12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -86.9 (-4.41%)

    Zomato share price

    259.35
    12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -11.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,564.60
    12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    324.25 (7.65%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,201.90
    12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    77.4 (6.88%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    992.25
    12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    61.95 (6.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.80
    12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.65 (5.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.