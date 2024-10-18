Sanjay Raut emphasized the need for quick decision-making regarding seat sharing for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on Friday, said he will speak to Rahul Gandhi, to finalise the seat sharing for Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections. The leader said there were many seats on which decisions were pending.

Speaking of leaders who he says are not capable of taking decisions, Sanjay Raut said, “They have to send the list to Delhi again and again. Now that time has passed. We want this decision to be taken as soon as possible." he said, “Most of the leaders of Maharashtra are not capable of taking decisions."

Sanjay Raut said the party wanted "the decision to be taken as soon as possible. There is no major difference of opinion between NCP and Shiv Sena, not even in Congress but there are some seats on which all three parties claim... Nana Patole is our ally in Maharashtra, but there is a problem on some seats, it will be resolved".