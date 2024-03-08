Active Stocks
Business News/ Politics / Congress candidate list LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Shashi Tharoor among 39 candidates in Lok Sabha polls
LIVE UPDATES

Congress candidate list LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Shashi Tharoor among 39 candidates in Lok Sabha polls

3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2024, 08:09 PM IST
Devesh Kumar

Congress first candidate list LIVE updates: Congress party announced its candidates on 39 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad, Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. Catch LIVE updates here 

Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi greet the supporters during a public meeting (Congress-X)Premium
Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi greet the supporters during a public meeting (Congress-X)

Congress first candidate list LIVE updates: Congress party announced its candidates on 39 seats in the first list for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list include high profile names like former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and Dr. Shashi Tharoor. 

Almost a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress party is expected to announce its list on Friday. The party sources have suggested that the list is finalised and will likely include some big names like former President Rahul Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and senior party leader Jyotsna Mahant.

The first list of Congress may include candidates from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshadweep. The party sources said that the candidates on the other seats will be finalised after seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc

08 Mar 2024, 08:09:37 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Full list of Congress candidates on 39 seats 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. The Opposition party released the names of 39 candidates across various states on Friday evening — including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. Check full list of 39 Congress candidates here 

08 Mar 2024, 08:00:34 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Shashi Tharoor's first response 

Congress candidate list LIVE: “I am honoured and humbled that the Congress party has give me an opportunity to defend my seat...I look forward to a fair and effective contest. in 15 years of politics, I never needed to spend one day of negative campaigning," Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said. 

08 Mar 2024, 07:55:25 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Santosh Pandey vs Bhupesh Baghel in Rajnandgaon

Congress candidate list LIVE: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Rajnandgaon constituency, said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal at the party conference held on Friday. He is set to go against Santosh Pandey from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read More

08 Mar 2024, 07:47:09 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Shashi Tharoor's Thiruvananthapuram to witness interesting contest

Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and is set to go against sitting Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This time the minister is taking the Lok Sabha route to Parliament and will fight against Shashi Tharoor, who is representing the constituency since 2009. Read More

08 Mar 2024, 07:41:45 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Highlights of Congress' first list 

Congress candidate list LIVE: Among the prominent names in the list include, Rahul Gandhi, from Wayanad in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon and DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural in Karnataka. Read More

08 Mar 2024, 07:36:13 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Check full list of 39 candidates 

Congress candidate list LIVE: This is the first list of candidates from the Congress party for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Congress candidate list LIVE
View Full Image
Congress candidate list LIVE
08 Mar 2024, 07:30:04 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress candidates from Telangana 

1. Zahirabad- Suresh Kumar Shetkar

2. Chevella- Sunitha Mahendar

3. Nalgonda- Raghuveer Kunduru

4. Mahabubabad (ST)- Balram Naik Porika

08 Mar 2024, 07:27:13 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress candidates from Kerala 

1. KASARAGOD- Rajmohan Unnithan

2. KANNUR- K. Sudhakaran

3. VADAKARA- Shafi Parambil

4. WAYANAD- Rahul Gandhi

5. KOZHIKODE- M.K. Raghavan

6. PALAKKAD- V.K. Sreekandan

7. ALATHUR (SC)-Ms. Remya Haridas

8. THRISSUR- K. Muraleedharan

9. CHALAKUDY- Benny Bahannan

10. ERNAKULAM- Hibi Eden

11. DUKKI- Dean Kuriakose

12. MAVELIKKARA (SC)- Kodikunnil Suresh

13. PATHANAMTHITTA- Anto Antony

14. ATTINGAL- Adoor Prakash

15. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM- Dr. Shashi Tharoor

08 Mar 2024, 07:25:55 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress candidates from Karnataka 

BIJAPUR (SC)- H.R. Algur (Raju)

SHIMOGA- Smt. Geetha Shivarajkumar

HASSAN- M. Shreyas Patel

TUMKUR- S.P. Muddahanumegowda

MANDYA- Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)

BANGALORE RURAL- D K Suresh

08 Mar 2024, 07:25:03 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress candidates from Chhattisgarh

JANGIR - CHAMPA (SC)- Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya

KORBA- Ms. Jyotsana Mahant

RAJNANDGAON- Bhupesh Baghel

DURG- Rajendra Sahu

RAIPUR- Vikas Upadhayay

MAHASAMUND- Tardhwaj Sahu

08 Mar 2024, 07:22:39 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Press conference starts 

Congress candidate list LIVE: The press conference by senior Congress leaders started at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office and soon the first list of candidates will be announced. 

08 Mar 2024, 07:16:34 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress presser at 7

Congress candidate list LIVE: KC Venugopal, serving as the General Secretary (Organization), Ajay Maken in his capacity as the Treasurer, and Pawan Khera, who holds the position of Chairman for Media & Publicity (Communications) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC), are scheduled to conduct a press conference at 7 pm.

08 Mar 2024, 07:00:32 PM IST

08 Mar 2024, 06:49:25 PM IST

Congress candidate list LIVE: First list likely to be out at 7:00 PM

Congress candidate list LIVE: The first list of the Congress party is expected to be released at 7:00 PM on Friday and will include big names like Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Jyotsna Mahant etc. 

