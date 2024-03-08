Congress first candidate list LIVE updates: Congress party announced its candidates on 39 seats in the first list for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list include high profile names like former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and Dr. Shashi Tharoor.
Almost a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress party is expected to announce its list on Friday. The party sources have suggested that the list is finalised and will likely include some big names like former President Rahul Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and senior party leader Jyotsna Mahant.
The first list of Congress may include candidates from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshadweep. The party sources said that the candidates on the other seats will be finalised after seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. The Opposition party released the names of 39 candidates across various states on Friday evening — including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. Check full list of 39 Congress candidates here
Congress candidate list LIVE: “I am honoured and humbled that the Congress party has give me an opportunity to defend my seat...I look forward to a fair and effective contest. in 15 years of politics, I never needed to spend one day of negative campaigning," Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said.
Congress candidate list LIVE: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Rajnandgaon constituency, said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal at the party conference held on Friday. He is set to go against Santosh Pandey from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read More
Congress candidate list LIVE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and is set to go against sitting Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This time the minister is taking the Lok Sabha route to Parliament and will fight against Shashi Tharoor, who is representing the constituency since 2009. Read More
Congress candidate list LIVE: Among the prominent names in the list include, Rahul Gandhi, from Wayanad in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon and DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural in Karnataka. Read More
Congress candidate list LIVE: This is the first list of candidates from the Congress party for Lok Sabha elections 2024
1. Zahirabad- Suresh Kumar Shetkar
2. Chevella- Sunitha Mahendar
3. Nalgonda- Raghuveer Kunduru
4. Mahabubabad (ST)- Balram Naik Porika
1. KASARAGOD- Rajmohan Unnithan
2. KANNUR- K. Sudhakaran
3. VADAKARA- Shafi Parambil
4. WAYANAD- Rahul Gandhi
5. KOZHIKODE- M.K. Raghavan
6. PALAKKAD- V.K. Sreekandan
7. ALATHUR (SC)-Ms. Remya Haridas
8. THRISSUR- K. Muraleedharan
9. CHALAKUDY- Benny Bahannan
10. ERNAKULAM- Hibi Eden
11. DUKKI- Dean Kuriakose
12. MAVELIKKARA (SC)- Kodikunnil Suresh
13. PATHANAMTHITTA- Anto Antony
14. ATTINGAL- Adoor Prakash
15. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM- Dr. Shashi Tharoor
BIJAPUR (SC)- H.R. Algur (Raju)
SHIMOGA- Smt. Geetha Shivarajkumar
HASSAN- M. Shreyas Patel
TUMKUR- S.P. Muddahanumegowda
MANDYA- Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)
BANGALORE RURAL- D K Suresh
JANGIR - CHAMPA (SC)- Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
KORBA- Ms. Jyotsana Mahant
RAJNANDGAON- Bhupesh Baghel
DURG- Rajendra Sahu
RAIPUR- Vikas Upadhayay
MAHASAMUND- Tardhwaj Sahu
Congress candidate list LIVE: The press conference by senior Congress leaders started at All India Congress Committee (AICC) office and soon the first list of candidates will be announced.
BIJAPUR (SC)- H.R. Algur (Raju)
SHIMOGA- Smt. Geetha Shivarajkumar
HASSAN- M. Shreyas Patel
TUMKUR- S.P. Muddahanumegowda
MANDYA- Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)
BANGALORE RURAL- D K Suresh
JANGIR - CHAMPA (SC)- Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
KORBA- Ms. Jyotsana Mahant
RAJNANDGAON- Bhupesh Baghel
DURG- Rajendra Sahu
RAIPUR- Vikas Upadhayay
MAHASAMUND- Tardhwaj Sahu
Congress candidate list LIVE: KC Venugopal, serving as the General Secretary (Organization), Ajay Maken in his capacity as the Treasurer, and Pawan Khera, who holds the position of Chairman for Media & Publicity (Communications) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC), are scheduled to conduct a press conference at 7 pm.
1. KASARAGOD- Rajmohan Unnithan
2. KANNUR- K. Sudhakaran
3. VADAKARA- Shafi Parambil
4. WAYANAD- Rahul Gandhi
5. KOZHIKODE- M.K. Raghavan
6. PALAKKAD- V.K. Sreekandan
7. ALATHUR (SC)-Ms. Remya Haridas
8. THRISSUR- K. Muraleedharan
9. CHALAKUDY- Benny Bahannan
10. ERNAKULAM- Hibi Eden
11. DUKKI- Dean Kuriakose
12. MAVELIKKARA (SC)- Kodikunnil Suresh
13. PATHANAMTHITTA- Anto Antony
14. ATTINGAL- Adoor Prakash
15. THIRUVANANTHAPURAM- Dr. Shashi Tharoor
Congress candidate list LIVE: Here is the list of expected Congress candidates from Telangana
1. Zahirabad- Suresh Kumar Shetkar
2. Chevella- Sunitha Mahendar
3. Nalgonda- Raghuveer Kunduru
4. Mahabubabad (ST)- Balram Naik Porika
Congress candidate list LIVE: The first list of the Congress party is expected to be released at 7:00 PM on Friday and will include big names like Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Jyotsna Mahant etc.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!