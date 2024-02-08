Congress plans to bring 'Black Paper' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's 10 years in response to 'White Paper' set to be brought by Central Government against UPA Government's 10 years. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likely to bring the ‘Black Paper’, according to media reports.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that she will present the 'white paper' to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA government left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turnaround.

FM Sitharaman will table it in both Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. In her interim Budget 2024 speech, Sitharaman had said the central government would table the 'white paper'.

"The crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development," the finance minister had said in her speech on February 1.

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a 'white paper' on the table of the House," she had said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the government will table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress. Notably, Budget session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10.

The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

The 'white paper' will also present the ruling BJP a handle to attack the Congress as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

Also participating in the debate on the Budget, Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) said the finance minister in her interim Budget has given priority for fiscal consolidation and this reveals confidence that the government has.

Mahtab said the time is ripe for introspection and action for inclusive growth of India which the country aspires to achieve. Noting that less than 50 per cent of railway passengers have insurance coverage in India, he urged the government to consider providing insurance coverage to all railway passengers.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, stated that his party is prepared to address any papers the government brings to the House.

"Narendra Modi has Congressphobia. We are ready to fight. The government can bring a 'White Paper', Red paper, black paper, we have no problem. However, Mehul Choksi's papers should also be presented to the House," Chowdhury said.

(With agency inputs)

