Congress says BJP tried to topple Jharkhand govt: ‘INDIA bloc did not let them'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of trying to destabilize the Jharkhand government and praised the INDIA bloc for standing against their 'conspiracy'. Gandhi blamed PM Modi's policies for the high rate of unemployment and called for economic and social justice during the Nyay Yatra.
The BJP tried to destabilise the Jharkhand government elected by the people but the INDIA bloc stood up against its "conspiracy" and did not let it "steal the popular mandate", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the eastern state.
"The horse-traders in Delhi please take note -- the land of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda will resist and defeat your politics of injustice," he said.
Champai Soren, who was sworn-in as the chief minister of Jharkhand earlier on Friday, also addressed the public meeting and assured full support to the Nyay Yatra.
JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as the Jharkhand chief minister.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be in Jharkhand for eight days in two phases and cover 13 districts.
