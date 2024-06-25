Rahul Gandhi appointed leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi appointed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, announces Congress senior leader KC Venugopal. Decision made after INDIA bloc leaders meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
Rahul Gandhi has been appointed leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress senior leader KC Venugopal made the announcement, saying, "CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha; other office bearers will be decided later."