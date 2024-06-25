Rahul Gandhi appointed leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi has been appointed leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress senior leader KC Venugopal made the announcement, saying, "CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha; other office bearers will be decided later."

The decision was taken after INDIA bloc leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha. He took oath as an MP on Tuesday while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won two Lok Sabha seats – Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Following protocol, Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, and Congress fielded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as their candidate for the seat. This also marks Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut.

Party leaders had urged Rahul Gandhi to run for Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress, the single largest opposition party, won the post of opposition leader after a 10-year gap. However, it failed to secure the 10 per cent of the Lok Sabha members required to secure the post in the last two elections.

The Tuesday meeting at Kharge's residence also discussed the Opposition's strategy ahead of the rare Lok Sabha speaker election. The 18th Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on Wednesday, 26 June.

The ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc have fielded their respective candidates – K Suresh and Om Birla. Efforts by the BJP's top leadership to reach a consensus on the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha came to naught when the INDIA bloc decided to nominate 8-time MP K Suresh for the post.

His nomination followed the filing of nomination by BJP's Kota MP Om Birla for the same position. Birla previously served as the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha.

