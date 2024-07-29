’Tax terrorism, deep state’: Rahul Gandhi’s 6 people control ’Chakravyuh’ jibe at BJP in Lok Sabha | 10 points

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, criticized the BJP-led NDA government on Monday, July 29. Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, the Congress leader highlighted that' six people were controlling’ India. The Congress leader listed "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani" as the six individuals he believes are controlling the 'chakravyuh.'

Also Read | BJP backstabbed the middle class in Budget 2024, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

During the Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget for 2024-25, Rahul Gandhi asserted that fear proliferates nationwide through a 'chakravyuh,' trapping everyone in its grip, including BJP MPs, farmers, and workers.

“Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him... I did some research and found that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' – which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed – that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest.”

“What was done with Abhimanyu is being down with India – the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses...Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'...Six people control today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani.”

In Kurukshetra, Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in a Chakravyuh - a formation controlled by six people, and also known as Padmavyuh for its resemblance to a lotus formation.



Today a 21st century lotus-shaped Chakravyuh is trapping India and is controlled by six figures:… pic.twitter.com/GMmF4P4w0r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2024

After Speaker Om Birla intervened, Gandhi said, “...If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani, and Adani and take just three names.”

Rahul Gandhi recently drew a parallel between a Mahabharat legend and contemporary politics, referring to the 'chakravyuh'—a complex, multi-tiered formation in which Abhimanyu, son of Arjuna and Subhadra in Itihasa Mahabharata, was trapped and killed. Gandhi noted that the 'chakravyuh,' also known as 'Padmavyūha,' resembles a lotus, which is also the symbol of the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha | 10 things LoP said " India is trapped in 'chakravyuh' represented by the lotus symbol that PM Modi wears on his chest. Rahul Gandhi trained guns on the Prime Minister and BJP in Lok Sabha. "In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared. It is in the form of a lotus, and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with youth, women, farmers, and MSMEs," he said.

India is trapped in 'chakravyuh' represented by the lotus symbol that PM Modi wears on his chest. Rahul Gandhi trained guns on the Prime Minister and BJP in Lok Sabha. "In the 21st century, another 'chakravyuh' has been prepared. It is in the form of a lotus, and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with youth, women, farmers, and MSMEs," he said. "This 'chakravyuh' attacked and destroyed small and medium businesses through demonetisation and tax terrorism. The budget did nothing to end this tax terrorism. The finance minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) did not say a word on the paper leak," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government, describing India as being ensnared in a 'chakravyuh' formed by three key forces: the concentration of monopoly capital and financial power, the influence of institutions and agencies like the CBI, ED, and IT department, and the political executive.

“ Paper leak biggest issue affecting youth, the finance minister did not mention it in her speech,” Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha on Monday

Paper leak biggest issue affecting youth, the finance minister did not mention it in her speech,” Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha on Monday "Youth have been trapped in Agniveer 'chakravyuh', no provisions in the budget for pension for Agniveers", Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Opposition's claim to abolish Agnipaths scheme.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to appear before MP-MLA court in defamation case today

Rahul Gandhi claimed that including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the Union Budget would have provided crucial relief to farmers trapped in the 'chakravyuh.' He criticized the Modi government for failing to address this issue.

"The Budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi," Gandhi said. The Congress MP further noted that the middle class was turning towards the INDIA bloc, having been disappointed by this government.

"I expected this budget (Budget 2024) would weaken this 'chakravyuh'. But the sole aim of the business is to strengthen the framework of monopoly business, political monopoly and the deep state or the agencies," Gandhi said.