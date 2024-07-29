’Tax terrorism, deep state’: Rahul Gandhi’s 6 people control ’Chakravyuh’ jibe at BJP in Lok Sabha | 10 points

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, criticized the BJP-led NDA government on Monday, July 29. Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, the Congress leader highlighted that' six people were controlling’ India. The Congress leader listed "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani" as the six individuals he believes are controlling the 'chakravyuh.'
During the Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget for 2024-25, Rahul Gandhi asserted that fear proliferates nationwide through a 'chakravyuh,' trapping everyone in its grip, including BJP MPs, farmers, and workers.
“Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him... I did some research and found that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' – which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed – that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest.”
“What was done with Abhimanyu is being down with India – the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses...Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'...Six people control today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani.”
In Kurukshetra, Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in a Chakravyuh - a formation controlled by six people, and also known as Padmavyuh for its resemblance to a lotus formation.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2024
Today a 21st century lotus-shaped Chakravyuh is trapping India and is controlled by six figures:… pic.twitter.com/GMmF4P4w0r
After Speaker Om Birla intervened, Gandhi said, “...If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani, and Adani and take just three names.”
Rahul Gandhi recently drew a parallel between a Mahabharat legend and contemporary politics, referring to the 'chakravyuh'—a complex, multi-tiered formation in which Abhimanyu, son of Arjuna and Subhadra in Itihasa Mahabharata, was trapped and killed. Gandhi noted that the 'chakravyuh,' also known as 'Padmavyūha,' resembles a lotus, which is also the symbol of the BJP.
