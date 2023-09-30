'It's Gandhiji vs RSS, Godse': Rahul Gandhi's battle cry in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of being the 'epicenter of corruption' ahead of assembly elections.
Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, along with Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh has seen a the domineering presence of political heavyweight as the assembly elections draw close. In the latest of barb exchange between sworn rivals Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government is the ‘epicenter of corruption’.