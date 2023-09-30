'It's Gandhiji vs RSS, Godse': Rahul Gandhi's battle cry in Madhya Pradesh

Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh , along with Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh has seen a the domineering presence of political heavyweight as the assembly elections draw close. In the latest of barb exchange between sworn rivals Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government is the ‘epicenter of corruption’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Shajapur in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, when he took a jibe at the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and said it had not released caste census data and there was very small representation of OBCs in central government’s secretary-level posts.

Gandhi accused the BJP government of trying to create divisions in society.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and central government officers were framing the laws of the country instead of the elected representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He claimed that the country was being run by only 90 officers, including the cabinet secretary and secretaries, while the BJP MPs and MLAs had no role in framing policies and laws in the country.

"The RSS and bureaucrats are framing laws instead of elected BJP members...The RSS has given the job to the government to divert people's attention from core issues," he said.

“On one side is the Congress Party, Gandhiji and on the other side is the BJP, RSS and Godse. We (Congress) pursue the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, while they follow (his assassin) Nathuram Godse. They pursue hate ideology." Gandhi said.

"Wherever they (BJP) go, they spread hatred but now the youth and farmers of Madhya Pradesh have started hating them... Madhya Pradesh is the epicentre of corruption in the country," he said.

Gandhi attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and said Congress state governments work for the poor and keep their promises to the people.

"MBBS degrees are being sold, exam papers are being leaked, and (there is corruption) in the construction of Mahakal Lok corridor, among others," he said.

“Madhya Pradesh government is not giving the right price to the farmers for their crops. Go and ask the farmers of Chhattisgarh how much money they get for the paddy crop. What we promised, we completed it. For the first time in the history of India, farmers are paying taxes. They implemented GST, our government works for the poor and farmers," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that 18,000 farmers have ended their lives there in the last 18 years under the BJP rule.

He said a Congress government at the Centre will go for a caste census.

"When I ask the question how many Dalits, OBCs, tribals, Generals are there in the country, no one is able to answer it. After forming the government at the Centre, the first thing we will do is to conduct a caste census," Gandhi said.

