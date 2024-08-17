Congress revamps law department with Abhishek Manu Singhvi as chairman

  • Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a proposal for the reconstitution of the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI department with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by the party.

Livemint
Updated17 Aug 2024, 09:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid address a press conference
New Delhi: Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid address a press conference (PTI)

The Congress on Saturday reconstituted its Law, Human Rights and RTI department, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi appointed as its chairman. The Congress had on 14 August nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

The Law, Human Rights and RTI department includes the likes of senior lawyers Salman Khurshid, KTS Tulsi and Vivek Tankha.

Also Read | Cong, RJD slam Modi for UPSC later entry notification: ‘Attack on reservation…’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a proposal for the reconstitution of the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI department with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by the party.

While Singhvi has been named the chairman of the department, the panel comprises Khurshid, Tankha, Tulsi, Harin Raval, Prashanto Sen, Devdatt Kamath and Vipul Maheshwari. The executive panel has Muhammad Ali Khan as its secretary.

Aman Panwar, Omar Hoda, Eesha Bakshi, Arjun Sharma, Nishant Mandal, Amit Bhandari, Tarannum Cheema, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Lalnunhlui Ralte and Swati Draik are members of the executive panel.

The reconstitution comes on a day when Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam, according to Raj Bhavan.

In response, Siddaramaiah asserted that he had the full support of the State cabinet.

"The entire Cabinet, party high command, all MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs are with me...," he told reporters on Saturday.

Also Read | Congress names Tariq Hameed Karra as J-K chief ahead of assembly elections

The Karnataka government has announced its intention to challenge the Governor's decision in the High Court. Siddaramaiah has maintained that "everything was done according to the law."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that the state government will put all their weight behind Siddaramaiah.

Also Read | ’You have not learned...’: Cong slams Modi as Rahul Gandhi seated in back row

The complaint alleges wrongdoing by Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Malikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, who claimed to be a landowner, and his family. It was further alleged that MUDA created fake documents and obtained plots worth crores of rupees. Snehamayi Krishna has raised several questions in his complaint.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 09:28 PM IST
HomePoliticsCongress revamps law department with Abhishek Manu Singhvi as chairman

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue