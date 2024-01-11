Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite. Will grand old party's gamble pay off in Lok Sabha polls?
The Congress says its senior leaders will not attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country and religion is a personal matter, the party has said.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “respectfully" declined the invitation extended by Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust to attend the ‘Pran Prathista’ ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, months before the country heads to the polls.