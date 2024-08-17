Congress, RJD accuse Modi govt of ignoring SC, ST, OBC in UPSC later entry notification, warns ‘Wake up Dalit-Tribal…’

  • Mallikarjun Kharge took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to accuse the PM Modi government of trying to deliberately sideline Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from crucial government positions.

Updated17 Aug 2024, 06:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at party headquarters, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at party headquarters, in New Delhi(PTI)

The Narendra Modi government has issued notification to recruit 45 senior-level officers-- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on contract basis. However, the move was slammed by Opposition parties including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha alleged the BJP is deliberately making recruitments in jobs in a manner that the SC, ST, OBC classes can be kept away from reservation.

Kharge took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to accuse the PM Modi government of trying to deliberately sideline Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from crucial government positions.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “BJP, which has ripped apart the Constitution, has made a double attack on reservation!”

"Today the Modi government has issued an advertisement to fill at least 45 posts of Joint Secretary, Directors and Deputy Secretary at the Centre through lateral entry. Is there SC, ST, OBC and EWS reservation in this?" Kharge alleged.

"Under a well-planned conspiracy, the BJP is deliberately making such recruitments in jobs so that SC, ST, OBC classes can be kept away from reservation," the Congress president alleged.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also jumped wagon in slamming PM Modi for the latest move. Yadav called the UPSC lateral entry notification as "dirty joke" on the reservation system and the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Wake up "Dalit-OBC-Tribal and poor general class" wake up! In the name of Hindu they are usurping your rights and dividing your rights," Tejashwi Yadav said.

UPSC advertises 45 posts for Lateral Entry

"The government of India has submitted the requisitions for lateral recruitment of joint secretary and director/deputy secretary level officers. Accordingly, on line applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of joint secretary or director/deputy secretary...," reads the advertisement.

The vacancies in different ministries/departments with headquarters at New Delhi, are to be filled on contract basis (on deputation for officers of states/UT cadres, public sector undertakings (PSUs), autonomous bodies, statutory organisation, universities, recognized research institutes) for a period of three years (extendable to five years depending upon performance) through website https://www.upsconline.nic.in by September 17, it said.

 

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 06:40 PM IST
