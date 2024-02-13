Sonia Gandhi to be named for Rajya Sabha polls, Priyanka to inherit Lok Sabha Raebareli seat?
Sonia Gandhi is likely to be nominated from a seat in Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha polls, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest the Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli.
Sonia Gandhi is likely to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, handing her Lok Sabha seat to daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, several media houses have reported citing people familiar with the developments. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi will contest in the Rajya Sabha polls on 27 February from a North India seat.