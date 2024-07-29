INDIA bloc parties, including Congress, SP, TMC, to support AAP rally on Arvind Kejriwal’s health tomorrow

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced on Monday that Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress will join the INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar. The rally aims to highlight concerns over Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's ‘worsening’ health while in judicial custody.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed that the rally will be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar between 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, 30 July.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says "Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, JMM, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-SCP, CPI, CPM and some other parties have decided to support our protest tomorrow, which we will hold at Jantar Mantar on the issue of Arvind Kejriwal's health and illegal… pic.twitter.com/LRwuvVtGaR — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of a "conspiracy to kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he is in judicial custody, citing a significant drop in his sugar levels—34 instances between June 3 and July 7.

During a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh detailed the lineup of parties participating in the upcoming INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar. The coalition includes Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) , Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation. Singh also mentioned ongoing talks with additional parties.

Also Read | CBI files chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal linked to excise policy case

AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Atishi, had previously expressed fears based on a "leaked" report, which indicated dangerously low sugar levels and suggested that Kejriwal might be at risk of slipping into a coma.

Delhi Minister Atishi raised alarms about CM Kejriwal's health, citing severe concerns over his unexplained weight loss of ‘8.5 kg’ and critically low blood sugar levels.

Atishi, who noted that Kejriwal is diabetic, claimed that his ‘blood sugar had dangerously dropped to 50 mg/dL on five separate occasions’, intensifying fears about his well-being.

On July 15, Tihar Jail authorities responded to concerns about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health, stating that he has lost only 2 kg in weight while in custody and that his condition is closely monitored by an AIIMS medical board.

The jail officials dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of Kejriwal's deteriorating health as "false" and “misleading.”