INDIA bloc parties, including Congress, SP, TMC, to support AAP rally on Arvind Kejriwal’s health tomorrow

  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed that the rally will be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar between 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, 30 July.

Livemint
Updated29 Jul 2024, 10:16 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced on Monday that Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress will join the INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar. The rally aims to highlight concerns over Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's ‘worsening’ health while in judicial custody.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed that the rally will be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar between 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, 30 July. 

Also Read | Kejriwal bail: Delhi HC reserves order; here’s what Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of a "conspiracy to kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he is in judicial custody, citing a significant drop in his sugar levels—34 instances between June 3 and July 7.

During a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh detailed the lineup of parties participating in the upcoming INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar. The coalition includes Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) , Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation. Singh also mentioned ongoing talks with additional parties.

Also Read | CBI files chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal linked to excise policy case

AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Atishi, had previously expressed fears based on a "leaked" report, which indicated dangerously low sugar levels and suggested that Kejriwal might be at risk of slipping into a coma.

Delhi Minister Atishi raised alarms about CM Kejriwal's health, citing severe concerns over his unexplained weight loss of ‘8.5 kg’ and critically low blood sugar levels.

Atishi, who noted that Kejriwal is diabetic, claimed that his ‘blood sugar had dangerously dropped to 50 mg/dL on five separate occasions’, intensifying fears about his well-being.

Also Read | ’Kejriwal’s sugar level dropped 26 times’: AAP alleges ‘deep conspiracy’ by BJP

On July 15, Tihar Jail authorities responded to concerns about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health, stating that he has lost only 2 kg in weight while in custody and that his condition is closely monitored by an AIIMS medical board.

The jail officials dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of Kejriwal's deteriorating health as "false" and “misleading.”

Also Read | Mamata in Delhi for NITI Aayog meet, meets Kejriwal’s wife Sunita: Video

The rally aims to address concerns about Kejriwal's deteriorating health. Arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal was later granted bail by the Supreme Court. Despite his bail, he remains incarcerated in Tihar Jail due to related charges in a CBI case. The names of the leaders attending the rally will be announced on Tuesday, according to Singh.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 10:16 PM IST
HomePoliticsINDIA bloc parties, including Congress, SP, TMC, to support AAP rally on Arvind Kejriwal’s health tomorrow

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue