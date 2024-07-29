AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced on Monday that Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress will join the INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar. The rally aims to highlight concerns over Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's ‘worsening’ health while in judicial custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed that the rally will be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar between 1pm to 5pm on Tuesday, 30 July.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of a "conspiracy to kill" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he is in judicial custody, citing a significant drop in his sugar levels—34 instances between June 3 and July 7.

During a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh detailed the lineup of parties participating in the upcoming INDIA bloc rally at Jantar Mantar. The coalition includes Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) , Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation. Singh also mentioned ongoing talks with additional parties.

AAP leaders, including Delhi Minister Atishi, had previously expressed fears based on a "leaked" report, which indicated dangerously low sugar levels and suggested that Kejriwal might be at risk of slipping into a coma.

Delhi Minister Atishi raised alarms about CM Kejriwal's health, citing severe concerns over his unexplained weight loss of '8.5 kg' and critically low blood sugar levels.

Atishi, who noted that Kejriwal is diabetic, claimed that his ‘blood sugar had dangerously dropped to 50 mg/dL on five separate occasions’, intensifying fears about his well-being.

On July 15, Tihar Jail authorities responded to concerns about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health, stating that he has lost only 2 kg in weight while in custody and that his condition is closely monitored by an AIIMS medical board.

The jail officials dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claims of Kejriwal's deteriorating health as "false" and "misleading."

The rally aims to address concerns about Kejriwal's deteriorating health. Arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal was later granted bail by the Supreme Court. Despite his bail, he remains incarcerated in Tihar Jail due to related charges in a CBI case. The names of the leaders attending the rally will be announced on Tuesday, according to Singh.

