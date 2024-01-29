Why Congress is struggling to maintain relevance as 2024 Lok Sabha Polls approach?
As the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls near, Congress seems to be losing relevance, even among allies in INDIA bloc. Congress needs to rewrite its ideological agenda and open the entry gates of the party for people with rightist views within its broad spectrum of secular politics to counter the BJP surge
The Indian National Congress (INC) that witnessed phases like Nehruvian era, Indira Gandhi era, Manmohan Singh era, is now witnessing a phase of reducing relevance. As the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls near, Congress seems to be losing relevance, favour, and preference, even among the peer parties in the INDIA bloc.