Congress takes ‘change of colours’ swipe at BJP, after Chinese Communist Party leaders meet RSS general secretary

A meeting between leaders of the Communist Party of China and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS headquarters on Tuesday has triggered a political row, with the Congress, the country’s principal opposition party, calling it a ‘change of colours.’

The meeting, which lasted about half an hour, was a courtesy call initiated after the Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation expressed interest in meeting with the RSS leadership. No formal agenda was discussed during the interaction, news agencies said quoting people familiar with developments.

Earlier on Monday, the CPC leaders met the BJP's General Secretary Arun Singh and Foreign Affairs Department Convener Vijay Chauthaiwale at the BJP headquarters. That interaction was also described as part of a 'routine exchange'.

"A delegation of the Communist Party of China under the leadership of Ms Sun Haiyan, (Vice Minister, IDCPC) visited the BJP head office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation headed by the party's General Secretary Arun Singh Ji discussed at length the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and CPC. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also joined the delegation," Vijay Chauthaiwale wrote on X

The meetings come against the backdrop of Beijing’s claim on the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the RSS had not invited Chinese, Pakistani and Turkish diplomats to a lecture series addressed by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat to mark the organisation’s centenary. The decision to exclude China and Pakistan was widely seen as linked to Operation Sindoor.

Change its colours: Congress Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the BJP's relationship with China and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that those who once spoke of showing "red eyes" to China have instead "rolled out a red carpet" for the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Khera claimed that the BJP has maintained links with the CPC even when it was not in power, alleging that party leaders visited China and that RSS members also travelled there for training.

"The BJP has taught even a chameleon how to change its colours. Those who were supposed to show 'red eyes' to China have instead rolled out a 'red carpet' for it. The BJP has held meetings with China's party, the CPC. Even when they were not in power, they used to visit China and hold meetings; RSS members even went there for training," he said.

While Khera said that the party does not object to political parties engaging in dialogue with foreign political entities, but criticised the BJP, alleging "duplicity and hypocrisy."

"We have no objection to any political party meeting or engaging in dialogue with a political party from another country. What we object to is the BJP's duplicity, hypocrisy, and deceit. For years, the BJP kept shouting that the Congress had signed an MoU, and now they themselves are holding meetings. Our concern is with the BJP's intentions, because after such closed-door meetings, it is the country that ends up paying the price," he said.

The CPC leaders also met Congress party leaders on Tuesday.

Khera also accused Prime Minister Modi of being "afraid of China," questioning what he called contradictions in the Centre's approach. He cited instances where the government discourages the use of Chinese products while allegedly awarding contracts to Chinese companies.

Shaksgam Valley Claim The Congress leader also questioned whether key issues were raised during meetings with Chinese representatives, including the Shaksgam region and developments during Operation Sindoor. Referring to remarks by a senior Army officer, Khera said China had supported Pakistan with weapons, including PL-15 missiles, and alleged that despite this, Prime Minister Modi undertook travel "on China's terms."

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rejected India's claim to the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

"You are in power, and you held meetings at the party office, so we want to know--if not publicly, then at least behind closed doors--did you show the 'red eye'? Did you raise the issue of Shaksgam? Did you raise other issues? What happened during Operation Sindoor? A senior Army officer said that China was helping Pakistan, supplying weapons, and had provided PL-15 missiles. Even then, Modi ji started travelling on China's terms," Khera said.

"The territory you mentioned belongs to China. It's fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory," Mao said when asked about border issues and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).