Congress to contest 255 seats in Lok Sabha elections, lowest since Independence
Congress is likely to contest only 255 of the total Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections, the lowest number since Independence in 1947. The remaining 288 will be contested by the 27 parties in the opposition INDIA bloc.
Congress is likely to contest only 255 of the total Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections, as per media reports. This would be the lowest number of seats Congress contests the general elections in, since Independence in 1947.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message