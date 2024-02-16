Congress to face another setback as Rajasthan MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is likely to join BJP
Former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is likely to join the BJP as he did not come to Jaipur during the filing of the nomination papers of Sonia Gandhi as a Congress candidate from Rajasthan.
Congress MLA and former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), delivering a major blow to the party in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the sources.
