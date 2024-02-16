Congress MLA and former Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), delivering a major blow to the party in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to sources, Malviya is not 'happy' with the Congress.

Notably, Malviya did not come to Jaipur during the filing of the nomination papers of Sonia Gandhi as a Congress candidate from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha elections on February 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE Updates: Farmers' nationwide strike begins; Section 144 imposed in Noida Malviya currently represents the Bagidora Assembly seat in the Banswara district.

As a tribal leader from southern Rajasthan, where the BJP is considered to have a stronger footing than the Congress, his inclusion can assume significance before the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Also read: Bharat Bandh today: Farmers announce nationwide protest on 16 Feb. Banks, offices shut on Friday? Know details The Bagidora Assembly seat is part of the Mewar region, which largely spans the old districts of Bhilwara, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur, before the reorganisation of districts on August 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bharat Bandh today: Noida police issues traffic advisory for commuters; Routes to avoid today Malviya first became an MLA in 2008, defeating the Janata Dal (United)'s Jeetmal Khant by 45,000 votes. In 2003, Khant had defeated Malviya by 6,000 votes.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Dunki, The Kerala Story to Salaar; movies, web series to watch over the weekend Despite strong anti-incumbency in 2013, when the Congress was reduced to just 21 seats, Malviya had retained his seat by defeating the BJP's Khemraj Garasiya. He defeated Garasiya again in 2018.

In 2020, Malviya's name had cropped up in an FIR lodged in connection with the attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government that year by Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot and his group of loyalist MLAs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Top news of the day: From farmers' call for Bharat Bandh to India vs England test match Day 2, all you must track today The case pertained to purported audio clips, which were leaked during that year's political crisis, in which few people were heard saying that Malviya was with Pilot but has changed sides.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.